Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq is backing fast bowler Hasan Ali to make his international comeback, saying “you will rock the arena again”.

Imam recalled Hasan’s meteoric rise when he first splashed onto the international scene and pointed to his performance at the 2017 Champions Trophy, which Pakistan won.

Hasan played an instrumental role in the Champions Trophy as he was the highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets in five matches at an average of 14.69.

In fact, Hasan was even named Player of the Tournament.

Since then, he has taken 28 wickets in eight Test matches at an average of 30.03 and 40 wickets in 32 ODIs at an average of 35.72.

In regards to T20 Internationals, he has picked up 25 wickets in 23 matches at an average of 27.20.

Hasan represented the Peshawar Zalmi in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took eight wickets in nine games at an average of 34.37.

However, the 26-year-old recently suffered a recurrence of a back injury that kept him sidelined for months last year and it remains to be seen what the next course of action will be.

Nonetheless, Imam is confident that Hasan will be back playing for Pakistan in no time.

Leading wicket taker in #CT2017

ODI Top spot in just 17 months from debut

Three fifers in first 30 games More power to you champ @RealHa55an, you will rock the arena again. Please support your stars in trying times, instead of picking things from personal life #RiseAndRise pic.twitter.com/xU0axLKbkR — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) June 18, 2020

“Leading wicket taker in the 2017 Champions Trophy. ODI top spot in just 17 months from debut. Three fifers in first 30 games. More power to you champ Hasan Ali, you will rock the arena again,” Imam said on Twitter. “Please support your stars in trying times, instead of picking things from [their] personal life.”

As a result of his injury, Hasan will miss Pakistan’s upcoming tour of England.

Imam, meanwhile, is currently in the country with the rest of the Pakistan team.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam makes extremely bold claim about his gully cricket days

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...