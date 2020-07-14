Mohammad Yousuf shares his prediction on Pakistan’s tour of England

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf believes that the national team “will do well” during their upcoming series against England.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

Many former players expect the England series to be a difficult one for Pakistan, especially as their squad is inexperienced and many players haven’t played in England before.

But instead of providing a grim outlook on how the series will pan out, Yousuf wished the Pakistan team “good luck”.

Good luck and best wishes to Pakistan Team for England Tour,Insha'Allah our team will do well

دعائیں اور نیک تمنائیں ان کے ساتھ ہیں — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) June 28, 2020

Yousuf’s outlook on the series comes after Younis Khan, who will be Pakistan’s batting coach throughout the tour of England, also backed the team to do well.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday, where they will continue preparing for the England series.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

