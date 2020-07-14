Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs captain and star batsman Babar Azam showed off his skills with the ball, taking a wicket off the only ball he bowled during Pakistan’s two-day practice match in Worcester.

Azam dismissed left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi, and his celebration showed that he couldn’t believe what had just happened.

One ball one wicket! Man with the golden arm, @babarazam258 dismissed Shaheen Shah Afridi on the only ball he bowled in the two-day practice match at Worcester. pic.twitter.com/8Qr7vsDPfJ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 13, 2020

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday, where they will continue preparing for the England series.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

