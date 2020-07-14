Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Abid Ali has said that he is working hard on “eradicating my weaknesses” ahead of the England series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

In addition to focusing on his weaknesses, Abid admitted that he has also been putting in the hard yards to improve his fitness.

The 32-year-old, who holds the record of being the only player to score a century on ODI and Test debut, added that preparations for the England series “aren’t ideal” due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, he is not letting this stop him from being mentally prepared and giving it his 100 percent.

“Preparations aren’t ideal for England tour but I am mentally prepared to give my 100 percent. I am training hard to improve my fitness level and working on eradicating my weaknesses,” Abid told Cricket Pakistan.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday, where they will continue preparing for the England series.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

