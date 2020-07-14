Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has hinted that he will make a decision on whether to pick any spinners in the playing XI for the Test series against England depending on the conditions.

Pakistan picked four spinners for the tour of England – Imad Wasim, Kashif Bhatti, Shadab Khan and Yasir Shah.

Yasir has been the go-to spinner in Tests, but given that he has only taken 10 wickets in five Tests since the start of 2019 at a disappointing average of 75, Azhar may opt for someone else or not pick any spinners at all if the conditions are more pace-friendly.

“About spinners, we are not really sure about the conditions at the time of the Test series,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “The weather right now is great there but it changes frequently and suddenly.

“We don’t know how it will pan out this summer. We will bring our game plan according to the conditions. We have a larger pool of player and have a lot of flexible options in our touring party.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam makes extremely bold claim about his gully cricket days

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...