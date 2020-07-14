Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan skipper Aamer Sohail has admitted that he is concerned Misbah-ul-Haq will turn Babar Azam into a defensive captain.

Aamer noted that Misbah was criticised during his career “for being a defensive captain” and urged the 46-year-old, who is the national team’s head coach and chief selector, not to lead Azam, who is Pakistan’s limited overs captain, down the same path.

“If Babar has been identified as Pakistan’s captain in at least 2 formats of the game, then it’s incumbent upon the PCB to help him become the best captain he can be,” Aamer wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “This can be achieved by identifying any weaknesses in his leadership qualities and by good mentoring.

“But if Misbah is to be Babar’s mentor, then we have a problem because he was himself criticised for being a defensive captain. The onus is on Misbah to be honest about his own deficiencies as a captain and to make sure that Babar does not make the same mistakes he made, especially when it comes to making sure that the younger players are given good chances to ensure a brighter future for Pakistan cricket.”

Misbah and Azam are currently preparing for Pakistan’s series against England, which will begin next month.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday, where they will continue preparing for the England series.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam makes extremely bold claim about his gully cricket days

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...