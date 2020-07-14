Babar Azam unveils Pakistan’s ‘first goal’ for the England series

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam said that the national team’s “first goal” during the tour of England is to win the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

Many people expect Pakistan to struggle against England, but Azam is staying positive and noted that “we performed well on our previous tour of England”.

“We performed well on our previous tour of England which is why [the] players are eagerly looking forward to the series,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “We are currently focused on winning the Test series as that is our first goal on the tour.”

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday, where they will continue preparing for the England series.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

