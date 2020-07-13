Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq firmly believes that legendary batsman Younis Khan had the best sweep shot in the world.

Saqlain noted that Younis wasn’t afraid to bring out the sweep shot, even when he played against world-class spinners like Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan or Australia’s Shane Warne.

“Younis played a lot of shots but his sweep was very good. [Even] if it was Australia’s Shane Warne or Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, Younis played them very well. He knew how to play from high to low and vice versa,” Saqlain said on his YouTube channel as quoted by The Nation.

“It might have happened but it hasn’t gone through my eyes. Younis’ sweep shot was the best in the world. Many players do hit it but it doesn’t have the same class as Younis.”

Younis was recently named Pakistan’s batting coach for their upcoming series against England.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

