West Indies batsman Jermaine Blackwood scored a superb 95 to help his side secure an impressive four-wicket win over England on the fifth day of the first Test in Southampton.

Blackwood’s heroics with the bat saw the West Indies go 1-0 up in England for the first time since 2000.

Starting off the day on 284/8, England added 19 runs to their overnight score before Mark Wood was caught behind off the bowling of Shannon Gabriel for two runs.

England ended up being bowled out for 313, which set the West Indies a target of 200 to win, when Jofra Archer suffered the same fate as Wood after scoring 23 runs.

Gabriel was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets, while Roston Chase and Alzarri Joseph snapped up two wickets apiece. As for West Indies captain Jason Holder, he chipped in with one.

Chasing 200 to win, the West Indies lost opener Kraigg Brathwaite in the sixth over as he was clean bowled by Archer for four runs.

Archer struck again in his next over as he trapped Shamarh Brook lbw for a duck.

Wood joined the party by cleaning up Shai Hope for nine runs to leave the West Indies reeling at 27/3.

Chase and Blackwood stabilised the innings with a 73-run partnership before Chase was caught behind off the bowling of Archer for 37.

Blackwood and Shane Dowrich added 68 runs to the score, during which Blackwood surpassed his fifty, before Dowrich was caught behind off the bowling of England stand-in captain Ben Stokes for 20.

Blackwood went on to score 95, which came off 154 balls and included 12 boundaries, before he was caught by James Anderson at mid-off off the bowling of Stokes.

Following Blackwood’s dismissal, opening batsman John Campbell returned after having sustained a suspected broken toe early on in the innings.

He fought through the pain to lead the West Indies to victory alongside Holder.

Holder finished on 14, which came off 36 balls and included a boundary, while Campbell also struck a boundary during his unbeaten knock of eight, which came off 26 deliveries.

Archer was the most successful bowler with three wickets, while Stokes took two and Wood claimed one.

Gabriel was named Man of the Match for taking a total of nine wickets.

