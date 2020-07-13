Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has the best cover drive in the world since it is so elegant and perfect, according to iconic spinner Saqlain Mushtaq.

Saqlain noted that there are many other players who hit extraordinary cover drives, but none of them can touch Azam as his are full of “timing, beauty, simplicity, class”.

“Babar Azam is the batsman who hits cover drives the best, with perfection, technique, timing, beauty, simplicity, class and elegance. There are many players who hit the cover drive, but Babar comes at No. 1,” Saqlain said on his YouTube channel as quoted by The Nation.

Azam is currently preparing for the upcoming series against England, where he is expected to play a crucial role with the bat in the Test series that begins on August 5 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

He will then captain Pakistan in the three-match T20 series, which gets underway at the same venue on August 28.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam makes extremely bold claim about his gully cricket days

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...