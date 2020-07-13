Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has said that he doesn’t recall iconic batsman Younis Khan threatening ex-batting coach Grant Flower with a knife.

Flower claimed that Younis held a knife to his throat during Pakistan’s tour of Australia in 2016 when he tried to give him some batting advice.

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur confirmed that he had to calm Younis down.

Speaking about the incident and Younis as a person, Inzamam insisted that “there is just no way he could have done such a thing”.

“I was the chief selector at that time and I don’t recall any such incident taking place or being reported to me,” Inzamam told Dawn TV as quoted by SportStar. “I don’t know what prompted Grant Flower to say this but I have played a lot with Younis and I know him very well, there is just no way he could have done such a thing with anyone [let] alone Grant.”

