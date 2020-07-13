Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Shoaib Akhtar is backing Pakistan to “do wonders” during their upcoming series against England, which gets underway next month.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting at Old Trafford in Manchester on August 5 and the T20 series beginning at the same venue on August 28.

Akhtar noted that “this is a very important tour for Pakistan” and feels that the national team has what it takes to surprise England and give them a run for their money in their own backyard.

“This is a very important tour for Pakistan. Pakistan needs to come out with something really good out of this [series]. I really think that Pakistan can do wonders after the first Test up to the second Test match. I wish them best of luck,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

