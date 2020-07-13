Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has thanked his fans for all their support, saying their “blessings and duas have taken me further”.

Fawad is currently in England with the rest of the national team and preparing for the upcoming Test and T20 series.

The three-Test series will begin at Old Trafford in Manchester on August 5, while the three-match T20 series will get underway at the same venue on August 28.

Fawad, who last played Test cricket in November 2009, will be looking to make his international comeback during the series.

He was part of Pakistan’s squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka in December and first Test against Bangladesh in February, but didn’t feature in any of those matches.

Many former players have called for Fawad to be included in the Test squad, but despite that not happening, the 34-year-old is immensely grateful that his fans have stuck by his side and are constantly rooting for him.

“Fans have always supported me whether on social media or elsewhere, their blessings and duas have taken me further,” Fawad was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

