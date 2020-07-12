Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has revealed that legendary batsman Younis Khan was holding a dining knife in his hand during the incident with Grant Flower.

Flower, who was Pakistan’s batting coach during Arthur’s tenure as head coach, claimed that Younis held a knife to his throat during Pakistan’s tour of Australia in 2016 when he tried to give him some batting advice.

Arthur confirmed that Younis had a knife in his hand, but stopped short of saying whether the iconic batsman actually put it to Flower’s throat.

But, Arthur noted that he calmed Younis down and was glad when the 42-year-old scored 65 in the second innings of the 1st Test against Australia in Brisbane. Prior to that, Younis was dismissed for a golden duck in the first innings.

Mickey Arthur regarding the Younis Khan & Grant Flower incident at Brisbane in 2016. "It was a dining knife that Younis Khan had in his hand. I calmed Younis down and just wanted him to get runs in the second innings which thankfully he did" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 2, 2020

“It was a dining knife that Younis Khan had in his hand. I calmed Younis down and just wanted him to get runs in the second innings which thankfully he did,” Arthur, who is now Sri Lanka’s head coach, was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam makes extremely bold claim about his gully cricket days

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...