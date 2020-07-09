New Zealand provide positive update on Pakistan series

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) provided a positive update on their series against Pakistan later this year as they expect it to go ahead as planned.

This comes after earlier reports suggested that New Zealand were considering postponing their home series against Pakistan in favour of more lucrative series against Australia and England.

But, NZC chief executive David White has now stated that New Zealand’s series against the West Indies, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Australia are set to take place despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m very confident we’re going to have a full season of international cricket. We are in limbo until then, but we are very advanced in terms of talking to the countries that are scheduled to come here: West Indies, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia,” White was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are currently in England, where they will play three Tests and three T20 Internationals.

The Test series will begin on August 5 in Manchester, while the T20 series will get underway on August 28 at the same venue.

