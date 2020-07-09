Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

International cricket returned after a hefty hiatus of 117 days due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it got off to a soggy start as only 17.4 overs of play was possible on the first day between England and the West Indies.

Opting to bat first, England were dealt a huge blow on the 10th ball of the match as Dom Sibley was clean bowled by an absolute jaffa of a delivery from Shannon Gabriel.

Despite losing Sibley for a duck, England began to rebuild in between the numerous and frustrating rain delays.

Rory Burns and Joe Denly managed to amass an unbeaten 35-run partnership before play was abandoned for good on the opening day due to a combination of rain and bad light.

Burns finished on 20, which came off 55 balls and included three boundaries, while Denly remained undefeated on 14, which came off 48 deliveries and also included three boundaries.

Gabriel was the only bowler to take a wicket.

England ended day one on 35/1 and will continue batting on Thursday at 11:00 local time or 10:00 GMT.

