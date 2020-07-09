Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed believes that Bangladesh’s batting line-up is more mature than Pakistan’s at the moment.

The former Pakistan bowling coach and United Arab Emirates head coach added that Bangladesh also “seem to have more options” in regards to batting in comparison to Pakistan.

Aaqib noted that Bangladesh have produced a number of players who have “made their mark at the highest level”, but stopped short of saying the same for Pakistan.

“At the moment, if you compare the Bangladesh batting with Pakistan, you can see that they are not behind. Sometimes they look more mature and seem to have more options in their batting line-up than the Pakistan side,” Aaqib told Prothom Alo Bangla as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I still remember the time when we use to play with Bangladesh. It was mostly one-sided at that time but recently, Bangladesh has come out with really talented players who actually made their mark at the highest level. The reason behind this is that Bangladesh was very consistent in their development side. They have a very good and consistent development plan under their national academy.

“If I compare Bangladesh’s progress with Pakistan, I think, Bangladesh has achieved more in their limited resources than Pakistan.”

