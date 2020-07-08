Rashid Latif makes brutal prediction about Pakistan’s tour of England

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has admitted that Pakistan’s tour of England will be “tough”.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

Admitting that Pakistan haven’t fared well during previous tours of England, Latif doesn’t expect it to be any different this time around, especially as the national team are lacking experienced players.

“We don’t have matches where Pakistan has done well in the past. Our performances have been better at Lord’s and The Oval in London. It will be a tough tour for Pakistan. In 2016, they had Misbah and Younis which helped them in drawing the series. But this time around, it will be tough,” Latif told Cricket Pakistan.

