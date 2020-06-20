Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has expressed his desire to be remembered like the legendary pace duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

Afridi acknowledged that in order to accomplish this incredibly difficult feat, he has been “focusing more on doing well in Test cricket because then only you are regarded as a fine bowler”.

Wasim featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

As for Waqar, he picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

While Afridi still has a long way to go before he is even considered in the same league as Wasim and Waqar, he is hoping to take a small step forward during the tour of England.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

“We are very hopeful regarding this series. We drew the series in 2016 and then put up great performances in the Champions Trophy. Our track record in England is good and we remain hopeful [of a positive result],” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I have been focusing more on doing well in Test cricket because then only you are regarded as a fine bowler… like Waqar bhai and Wasim bhai. They picked up so many wickets in the Tests. I am also aiming at doing the same and keep on performing for my team.”

In order to prepare for the England series, Afridi noted that he and the rest of the Pakistan team will be keeping a close eye on England’s series against the West Indies.

England will face the West Indies in three Tests from July 8 to 28.

“Before us, West Indies will be taking on England and we will also keep a close eye on the series as to how they are working with the new rules. We have accepted all the protocols (put forward by the ICC) and will try to devise plans keeping them in mind,” Afridi said.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Naseem Shah sends major warning to the England team

