Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah has issued a major warning to the England team, saying that he wants to dismiss as many of their batsmen as possible.

Naseem, 17, holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

With Pakistan’s tour of England fast approaching, the teenage sensation also made it clear that it would be unwise for the England team to “treat me like a small kid”.

“I don’t have any specific England batsman that I want to target. I don’t know the names of England batsmen except for Joe Root, but I will try to dismiss as many as possible. This is my first tour to England so I will try to make it memorable by performing well,” Naseem was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“We have experienced bowlers who are capable of dismissing the England batting lineup.

“If they treat me like a small kid, it will be their big loss. Age doesn’t matter, it’s my bowling that matters, so they need to take me seriously.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

