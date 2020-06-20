Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur firmly believes that pace bowler Hasan Ali is an “incredible talent with great skills”.

Arthur’s praise for Hasan comes after the 25-year-old was heavily criticised for posting videos of himself dancing to live musicians on the street.

However, Arthur, who now coaches Sri Lanka, failed to understand why people were getting angry at Hasan for having some fun.

I dont comment on things controversial as a rule but I am amazed that @RealHa55an is being criticized for enjoying himself…..this is a man of incredible talent with great skills,his character defines him and allows him to be the cricketer he is….protect this guy!! https://t.co/eAxTPFa8J1 — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) June 17, 2020

“I don’t comment on things controversial as a rule but I am amazed that Hasan Ali is being criticized for enjoying himself…..this is a man of incredible talent with great skills, his character defines him and allows him to be the cricketer he is….protect this guy!!” Arthur said on Twitter.

Hasan is currently recovering from the recurrence of a back injury that kept him out of action for months last year. As a result, he has been ruled out of Pakistan’s tour of England.

He is currently being monitored for five weeks before any decisions are taken.

