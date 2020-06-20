I will be among the top three – Which Pakistan player made this bold claim?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah is confident that he can be among the top three bowlers in the world in the future.

Naseem, 17, has already made his presence felt in international cricket as he holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

Having made a sensational start to his Pakistan career, the teenage sensation is still hungry to achieve more. In order to do that, he is focusing on increasing his speed, which is already hovering around 150 kph, and his line and length.

“I want to be among the top three bowlers in the world. Our bowling coach Waqar Younis is guiding me well. I will try to increase my speed but my focus is also on my line and length,” Naseem was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Naseem’s comments come ahead of Pakistan’s tour of England, which is likely to consist of three Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

