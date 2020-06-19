Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman firmly believes that he has what it takes to represent his country for a long time.

Zaman’s comments come after he was picked for the tour of England despite not having played international cricket since Pakistan’s tour of Australia in November last year.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

The 30-year-old is eager to excel during the series against England as he knows it can help him cement his spot in the national team going forward.

“My goal now is to gain my permanent spot back with my performance. Irrespective of whether I score 15-20 or a fifty or a century, I hope it helps Pakistan in that match. In a T20 you don’t plan much, but I hope to show the selectors that I belong to this level and that I can play for long for Pakistan,” Zaman was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

