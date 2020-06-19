Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz is optimistic that he will “get a central contract next year” should he “perform well” over the next few months.

Wahab’s first priority will be to shine during Pakistan’s tour of England, which is set to consist of three Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

With the tour fast approaching, Wahab even agreed to make a Test comeback as Pakistan will benefit from having a player of his calibre and experience in the team.

The incentive of obtaining a central contract will no doubt fire up Wahab ahead of the England tour, especially as he and fellow pace bowlers Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali missed out on getting one for the 2020-2021 season.

“I try to better my performance whenever I am dropped. The young bowlers in the side are Pakistan’s future. I will try to lead them as a senior. Being in the management’s plan is more important than getting a central contract. If I perform well, I will get a central contract next year,” Wahab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I made a comeback in the 2015 World Cup by working hard. I will try to justify my selection for this tour with good performances as well. I trust the precautionary measures being taken for the tour. I do not think we will have any trouble on the tour.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Rashid Latif shares insane theory on why Younis Khan was named Pakistan’s batting coach

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...