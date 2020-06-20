Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has made it clear that he must play the Test series against England at any cost.

Rauf has played two T20 Internationals so far, both of which came against Bangladesh in January, but has yet to make his Test debut.

However, even though Pakistan have a number of talented fast bowlers, Rauf is determined to be part of playing XI for the Test series against England.

“I have made up [my] mind that I have to play Tests in England at any cost. Whenever my team will need me, I will try to give my 100 percent. I am mentally prepared and excited to play Test cricket,” Rauf was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Conditions in England are favourable for fast bowlers and I will try to make full use of [it]. I have belief in my skills and will try not to get overconfident.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

