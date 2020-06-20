Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has revealed that bowling coach Waqar Younis is teaching him how to bowl reverse swinging yorkers.

Rauf’s comments come after he was picked for the tour of England, which is scheduled to consist of three Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

“Waqar bhai was an expert in using the crease to deliver the ball with different angles. I am also learning to bowl the reverse swinging yorker with good level of control from him,” Rauf, who has featured in two T20 Internationals to date, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“We also have some experienced bowlers in our squad and I will try to learn from them as well.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: I have to play the Test series against England at any cost – Which Pakistan player said this?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...