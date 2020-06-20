Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has made it clear that he has no interest in becoming chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

This comes after current ICC chairman Shashank Manohar announced that he would not be seeking another term. Rumours have since arisen that current BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly could succeed Manohar.

Explaining why he doesn’t want to be chairman of the ICC, Mani noted that his “entire focus and hard work is dedicated towards Pakistan cricket”.

One of the key aspects of his tenure as PCB chairman has been to bring international cricket back to Pakistan, which he has succeeded in doing as Sri Lanka toured the country in December last year and even played the first Test match to be held in Pakistan in 10 years.

Bangladesh also toured for a T20 series in January and the first of two Tests in February.

They were supposed to return in April for a one-off ODI and a second Test, but it was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I have come back into cricket administration for Pakistan. My entire focus and hard work is dedicated towards Pakistan cricket. I am not looking to run for [the] ICC chairmanship,” Mani was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

