Pakistan rising star Haider Ali unveils his plans for the future

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan up and coming batsman Haider Ali has revealed that he is determined to represent his country in all formats for a “long period of time”.

Haider’s comments come ahead of Pakistan’s tour of England, during which he is likely to make his international debut.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

Haider made it clear that Pakistan are prepared for the England series and he accomplished his wish of being named in the national team.

“We are prepared for the tour of England. My wish of being named in the Pakistan side has been fulfilled. I want to play in all formats for Pakistan. I want to be with the team for a long period of time,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: I have to play the Test series against England at any cost – Which Pakistan player said this?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...