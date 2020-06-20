Image courtesy of: Zimbio

England pace bowler Liam Plunkett recalled how legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar said that he was going to kill him before laughing.

Plunkett has previously played with Akhtar for Durham and even faced the Rawalpindi Express during his Test debut in Lahore in 2005.

Plunkett conceded that watching and facing Akhtar during that Test match, which Pakistan won by an innings and 100 runs, was “frightening stuff”.

In fact, Akhtar even trapped Plunkett lbw for a duck in the second innings of the match.

“Frightening stuff,” Plunkett told The Broken Trophy podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “In county cricket, I was first-change to Shoaib and Harmy. I was at slip for Harmy and leg-slip for Shoaib.

“I faced Shoaib Akhtar in my first-ever Test match. Because I played with Durham before that, I was marking my run-up before the Test and he just smiled and said ‘I’m gonna kill you’ and laughed.

“I remember it like it was yesterday because I had my bat, at that time – you think [now] these bats are so thick and stuff – but it was Kashmir willow, it was real thin. And I was sat ready to bat, I was next in, and the TV screen’s right there, so you can see it’s like 96, 97, 96 [miles per hour]. Ashley Giles’ stumps get taken out, and I walk out to a guy who’s bowling 90 miles an hour.

“I don’t know how much Colly (Paul Collingwood) was on, but he was batting nicely, and often in county cricket when you go out there, ‘Is he bowling quick?’ and generally it’s ‘Oh yeah but it’s skiddy and that but you’re alright’, and Colly was like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s f**kin’ rapid mate’.

“I remember the first one, it looked like I played it well. You duck and you turn and you can see it travel to the keeper and the keeper catches it. I got my first medal of honour, he hit me on the shoulder. I pretty much s**t my pants at that point.

“He’s just such a big solid bloke, he’s got massive tree trunk legs, and he just steams in, and you’re like, ‘every ball’s got serious intent here’. I think I was like nine off 60 balls, but I managed to do a decent job. My first Test, that was a serious challenge, and batting at No.9, to be able to put up a partnership, get seven or eight but face 60 balls, I was pretty happy with it.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: I have to play the Test series against England at any cost – Which Pakistan player said this?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...