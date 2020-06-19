Pakistan seamer Wahab Riaz: I couldn’t say no to a Test comeback

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz revealed that he couldn’t say no to a Test comeback ahead of the tour of England.

Wahab took a break from the longest format to focus on limited overs cricket, and many people had said that he had retired from Test cricket altogether.

However, that no longer is the case as when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) asked Wahab about his availability in Test cricket, the veteran fast bowler made it clear that he was still willing to play and will continue to be available in the future as well.

“I am looking forward to performing well against England in the upcoming series. The tour is happening under unique circumstances. I could not say no when the PCB approached me regarding my availability for the Test side. I will be ready to play in the future as well if needed,” Wahab, who last played Test cricket in October 2018, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I focus on representing my country rather than focusing on white-ball cricket or red-ball cricket. I have not played Test cricket for a while. Right now I need to look at the team’s requirement rather than looking at the easier route.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

