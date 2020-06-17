Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that Younis Khan was named batting coach for the tour of England in order to protect head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq.

Delving deeper into this, Latif noted that Younis’ appointment as batting coach will take the spotlight and pressure off Misbah should Pakistan’s batsmen fail to impress in England.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

“Let me tell you about the politics of cricket. Younis Khan has come as protection for Misbah-ul-Haq. If [the] batting fails and [the] team loses, then blame will go on Younis and not Misbah,” Latif said on CricketBaaz’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Latif also recalled an incident where Younis left a level three coaching course all of a sudden in 2018. Younis claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hadn’t provided him proper accommodation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

“Younis doesn’t work with anyone unless he trusts them. [The] PCB was responsible for the NCA incident. The board knows how to break someone. They didn’t wanted Younis, so they tried to corner him in order to make him angry,” he said.

