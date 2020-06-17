Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq firmly believes that Shadab Khan “has a lot of potential” and can be “effective in Test cricket”.

Shadab has only featured in five Test matches to date, with the last one coming in January 2019.

In those five matches, he has scored 240 runs, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 34.28 and taken 12 wickets at an average of 38.83.

Meanwhile, Saqlain also called Yasir Shah a “world class spinner”.

Yasir has struggled to take wickets as of late, but was still picked for the tour of England.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

“In Pakistan, Shadab has a lot of potential and I think he can also be effective in Test cricket as well,” Saqlain, who was recently named Head of International Player Development at the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) High Performance Centre, told Cricket Pakistan. “Yasir Shah is a world class spinner as well which is evident from his track record.”

