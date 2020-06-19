Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar has backed left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz to “do well” during the tour of England.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

Akhtar’s comments come after Wahab announced that he couldn’t say no to a Test comeback.

If selected during the Test series against England, it will be Wahab’s first Test match since October 2018.

Knowing that Wahab faced a tough decision, Akhtar lauded him for deciding to make himself available in the longest format again.

Really appreciate your decision @WahabViki to make yourself available for Test Cricket. Keeping #Pakistan first.

You'll do well in English conditions InshAllah. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 15, 2020

“Really appreciate your decision Wahab Riaz to make yourself available for Test cricket. Keeping Pakistan first. You’ll do well in English conditions InshAllah,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

