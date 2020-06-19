Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman and captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has said that wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed should not have accepted a central contract for the 2020-2021 season.

Sarfaraz, who was sacked as captain in October last year, was demoted from a Category A to B contract.

Inzamam also slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), saying it should have given Sarfaraz a Category A contract or “not offered him the contract at all”.

“PCB should have either put Sarfaraz in ‘A’ category or they should have not offered him the contract at all,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I have a small complaint with Sarfaraz as well. You should think about your stature yourself. Sarfaraz should have refused the central contract. He should have performed first and then should have asked the board to give him a contract that suits his caliber.”

Sarfaraz is set to make his international comeback soon as he was picked for the tour of England.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

