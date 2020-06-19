Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has admitted that he was dropped from the national team because he became “overconfident”.

Zaman went through a rough patch in 2019 and ended up paying the price for it. As a result, he has not played for Pakistan since the national team’s tour of Australia in November.

Having been handed a lifeline by being picked for the tour of England, Zaman is determined to bounce back and insisted that he won’t make the same mistake again.

“To be honest, I became overconfident. Even when I played domestic cricket, I always took my time. I’ll give credit to Mickey Arthur that he gave me the freedom. Because of that, I started played aggressively,” Zaman was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“You cannot start hitting the new ball from the start. My role will remain the same – to be an aggressive player at the top. But, if you see, I tried playing a scoop in the first over against Sri Lanka. What I am saying is, I won’t make those mistakes. I’ll try that our run rate is about 8 or 9. My aim will be to ensure I bat long so that it helps the team.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

