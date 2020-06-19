Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman revealed that he has worked on his technique ahead of the tour of England.

Zaman was picked for the England tour despite not having played for Pakistan since their tour of Australia in November last year.

In his time away from international cricket, Zaman has made a number of small changes, including in the way he grips the bat and his batting stance.

According to the 30-year-old, those minor changes will make a “huge difference” going forward.

“I have come up with this technique only, so I don’t need to make a lot of changes,” Zaman was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “It is just some adjustments, like in the grip or a small change in the stance, I have made these small adjustments.

“At this level, if I change my technique, I won’t have a lot of time. I am very happy with it, and you will see very soon when you see me playing how the adjustments I have made are making a huge difference.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

