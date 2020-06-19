Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has insisted that batsman Haris Sohail’s decision to withdraw from the tour of England should be respected.

Haris pulled out of the series over concerns about the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

“In the current circumstances, if someone wants to excuse themselves from a tour, their wish needs to be respected. Haris Sohail has played under my coaching tenure. He gives a lot of importance to his family. If he has decided to not go on the tour then his decision needs to be respected,” Arthur, who is now Sri Lanka’s head coach, told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Taking players into confidence by telling them about the conditions and environment is vital before training for the tour. If a player is not mentally ready for the tour than his performance would be severely impacted.”

