Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has made it clear that he is not upset with the fact that head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq called him a second choice wicketkeeper.

Misbah had said that Sarfaraz was selected for the tour of England since he is the second-best wicketkeeper in the country after Mohammad Rizwan.

“Sarfaraz Ahmed is the second-best wicketkeeper after Mohammad Rizwan. He is selected as a back-up [the] for England tour on [the] basis of his performance,” Misbah had said.

Ex-Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq was not impressed with Misbah’s comments, but Sarfaraz brushed it aside and said that he is pleased to be back in the Pakistan team.

Sarfaraz hasn’t represented Pakistan since being sacked as Test and T20 captain in October last year.

However, he recently captained the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 148 runs in nine matches at an average of 21.14 and a strike-rate of 128.69.

“I always remained grounded even when I was the captain and that’s why there won’t be any issue for me to stay around as a normal player,” Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“As far as being a back-up wicketkeeper is concerned, I am not worried about being the first or second choice. I am happy that I am back in the team and having two wicketkeepers is good for the team. We have seen this in past with Moin Khan and Rashid Latif.”

