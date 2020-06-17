Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has revealed that he is eager to score a double century in Test cricket.

Sarfaraz has only scored three centuries in the 49 Tests he has played to date, with his highest score being 112.

However, having been picked for the tour of England, Sarfaraz could turn that double hundred dream into reality should he be picked for the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

“Ups and downs are part and parcel of a player’s career. When I was captain, I was more focused on how the team performed but now I will be able to focus on my own performance,” Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “My wish is to score double century in Test cricket.”

Sarfaraz hasn’t represented Pakistan since being sacked as Test and T20 captain in October last year.

However, he recently captained the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 148 runs in nine matches at an average of 21.14 and a strike-rate of 128.69.

