Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has made it clear that veteran left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz still has a future in Test cricket.

This comes after Wahab said that he would be willing to play Test cricket again “if I’m able to perform and be a regular part of the team, rather than warming the bench”.

Misbah’s comments also come ahead of the tour of England, where Pakistan will play three Tests and three T20 Internationals.

“I talked to Wahab about this and he has agreed that, if needed, he will be available for practice as well as Test matches during the tour of England,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Misbah also explained that former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was picked for the tour of England since he is the second-best wicketkeeper after Mohammad Rizwan.

“Sarfaraz Ahmed is the second-best wicketkeeper after Mohammad Rizwan. He is selected as a back-up [the] for England tour on [the] basis of his performance.”

Recent reports said that Pakistan’s tour of England is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...