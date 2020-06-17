Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed has revealed that he plans to make his international comeback memorable “with a big performance for the team”.

Sarfaraz’s comments come after he was selected for the tour of England.

Sarfaraz hasn’t represented Pakistan since being sacked as Test and T20 captain in October last year.

However, he recently captained the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 148 runs in nine matches at an average of 21.14 and a strike-rate of 128.69.

With his international return likely to happen during the tour of England, Sarfaraz is determined to give it his all and cement a spot for himself in the Pakistan team.

“Every human makes mistakes. I may have made some too and that’s why I was dropped from the team,” Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I am positive about the opportunity now and I will give my best whenever I get the chance in order to regain my regular place in the team.

“I want to make my comeback memorable with a big performance for the team.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Inzamam-ul-Haq reveals why he is extremely angry and disappointed with Misbah-ul-Haq

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...