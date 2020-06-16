Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that the pace duo of Haris Rauf and Dilbar Hussain should be included in the Test XI during the tour of England.

Rauf was picked in the 29-man squad Pakistan announced for the England tour, but Dilbar missed out.

Ramiz said that with saliva no longer allowed to be used to shine the ball, players like Rauf and Dilbar would excel in English conditions since they can bowl “an accurate line and length just like in limited-overs cricket”.

“During absence of saliva to shine the ball, teams won’t be able to win sessions of a Test match through reverse swing and sideways movements,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Only those bowlers will succeed now, who bowl at an accurate line and length just like in limited-overs cricket.

“When you look for such bowlers, the first ones that come to mind are Dilbar Hussain and Haris Rauf as they are both accurate and bowl at a good pace. With new regulations in place, these are precisely the kind of bowlers the selection committee will have to look at, ahead of Pakistan’s upcoming tour of England.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

