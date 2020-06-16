Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan cricketer Mudassar Nazar has admitted that the pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain are all capable of bowling “well beyond 90 mph”.

Afridi is a regular face in all three formats for Pakistan and has become the spearhead of their pace attack despite only being 20.

Naseem, 17, holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

As for Hasnain, who is 20, he holds the record for being the youngest player to claim a hat-trick in a T20 International.

“Let me say something about the talent we have in Pakistan when it comes to pace bowling. Amongst the net bowlers we use at the NCA, there are some incredible talents who can bowl close to 88 to 90 mph which is amazing and sometimes I wonder, given the facilities we have in the country, where are they coming from?” Mudassar, who was recently the Director of Academies at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, told PakPassion.

“We had this same phenomenon of these unknown fast bowlers springing out of every corner of the country in the late 90s but then the supply line dried up. Thankfully, the situation has improved in the last 2 years and we have a lot of fast bowlers who are bowling above the 85 mph mark with the potential to go well beyond 90 mph.

“Even bowlers like Shaheen are bound to pick up another yard and Naseem for sure has the potential to pick up another couple of yards. Mohammad Hasnain was another promising talent who came to us in the NCA but he broke his ankle and we nursed him for about 9 months at the academy and he has shown a lot of promise. He can also increase his pace now as his run-up has improved as he was over-striding before. When that happens, you don’t have much control over your delivery and the speed is also affected.

“I recall that Waqar Younis had the same issue at the start of his career but he improved so I am very happy that Hasnain is now in good hands as he has found a coach who had this problem himself. I am also glad to say that I have seen a lot of talent in the younger players and one Under-13 boy, whose name I will not mention as he is still young, literally bowls like Shahid Afridi and is an opening batsman who plays some proper batting shots and I am sure will be someone very special in the future.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shaheen Shah Afridi was physically weak – Which Pakistan player said this?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...