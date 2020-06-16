Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has admitted that spinner Yasir Shah “might not be that effective” during the tour of England.

Yasir has struggled to take wickets as of late, but was still named in the 29-man squad for the England series.

Imad Wasim, Kashif Bhatti and Shadab Khan were the other three spinners picked, but Ramiz feels that Mohammad Nawaz and Farzan Raja “can be more effective due to their ability to bowl accurately with variations of pace”.

“The same goes for spinners like Yasir Shah, who might not be that effective because they also rely on shining the ball in order to deceive the batsman,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Spinners like Mohammad Nawaz and Farzan Raja can be more effective due to their ability to bowl accurately with variations of pace.”