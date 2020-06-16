Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan cricketer Mudassar Nazar has urged people to stop comparing limited overs captain Babar Azam to India skipper Virat Kohli.

Azam has regularly been compared to Kohli and the 25-year-old recently admitted that he is “way behind” his Indian counterpart.

Mudassar noted that it is “nonsense” to compare them right now and believes the only person Kohli should be compared to is iconic India batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

“Pakistan supporters dearly need a hero they can believe in and I feel that Babar Azam has all the capabilities to make them happy,” Mudassar, who was recently the Director of Academies at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, told PakPassion. “For some strange reason, many keep on comparing him to Virat Kohli which is nonsense because right now, the only comparison of Kohli is with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar.

“Babar will continue to grow and become a great himself, but it will take time. The advent of Covid-19 caused a break in cricket otherwise, he was starting to deliver really well in Test cricket too. I believe he is working hard to improve himself further as there was a time when he was a little suspect outside the off-stump and would frequently get caught in the slips or be caught behind.

“But as his game stands now, he has the confidence to take on any bowling attack as he did against Dale Steyn who has fantastic out-swing, and Babar was in complete command against him. He has already got a Test hundred in Australia and should he get another in England later this summer then he would be all set to move to greater heights in future.”

