Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz has revealed that he will only return to Test cricket “if I’m able to perform and be a regular part of the team, rather than warming the bench”.

Wahab was not given a central contract for the 2020-2021 season and many people believe it was due to his decision to step away from Test cricket at a time where Pakistan really needed his experience.

The 34-year-old added that many of his good performances as of late have come in limited overs cricket, which is why his focus is there rather than on Tests.

“I will only play Test cricket if I’m able to perform and be a regular part of the team, rather than warming the bench,” Wahab told Cricket Pakistan. “Before my decision to take a break from Test cricket, I was not part of the side for almost two years and my good performances were largely in white-ball cricket.”

