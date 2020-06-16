Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed that there is a chance veteran batsman Fawad Alam will make his international comeback during the tour of England.

Misbah noted that this is the case since Haris Sohail pulled out of the tour due to concerns about the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Fawad, who last played Test cricket in November 2009, was part of Pakistan’s squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka and first Test against Bangladesh, but didn’t feature in any of those matches.

It remains to be seen if he will be picked during the three-Test series against England, with Misbah saying it will “depend on conditions and team requirements”.

“In [the] absence of Haris [Sohail], Fawad Alam might get an opportunity. But the final decision on whether to play him or not will depend on conditions and team requirements,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In addition to three Tests, Pakistan will also face England in a three-match T20 series.

Recent reports said that Pakistan’s tour of England is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

