Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has revealed that his goal for the upcoming tour of England is to score a century on debut.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

Haider, who has yet to make his international debut, will go into the England series on the back of a successful Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign, where he scored 239 runs in nine matches for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

Debut century InshaAllah — Malik Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) June 16, 2020

“Debut century InshaAllah,” Haider exclusively told Batting with Bimal on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Ramiz Raja reveals which 2 players should be in Pakistan’s Test XI against England

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...