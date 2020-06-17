Pakistan player accuses Misbah of favouritism over squad for England tour

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan pace bowler Tanvir Ahmed has accused head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq of favouritism following the announcement of the squad for the tour of England.

Tanvir noted that Misbah literally begged left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz to play Test cricket again and also questioned why all-rounders Aamer Yamin and Amad Butt, along with fast bowler Tabish Khan, weren’t selected for the upcoming series against England.

“Misbah said that Wahab Riaz would be available for Tests. He has talked to Wahab and he is ready to play Tests. Does he think this is his personal team?” Tanvir said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “If a player has said no, you are pestering him to play regardless. You are begging him to play.

“They are asking him to please play Tests for us and making a mockery of international cricket. If Wahab is not in the Test side would it destroy the team? What kind of a chief selector is this?

“The players who have gotten the short end of the stick are all-rounders Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt along with fast bowler Tabish Khan. When a team is selected it has all-rounders which we do not have. They did pick Ben Stokes which is our Faheem Ashraf. Look at his performances and averages as an all-rounder for Pakistan. He is back in the side. This is all because of connections. Those that don’t have these connections are left out. Butt and Yamin are two of the best all-rounders in domestic cricket.

“Where is Tabish Khan? Why is he not in the team? Can you not see his performances? Did Misbah come into the side because of his performances or connections? They said Sohail Khan was added because of his experience in England which was the right call. His performances there were great and he was removed from the side with claims that he couldn’t bowl in the third or second spells. The likes of Mohammad Abbas can’t bowl in the 140s in their second or third spell either but that isn’t a problem.”

Tanvir added that the selection of veteran all-rounders Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik further add to his point of Misbah playing favourites.

“Look at their condition. You should remember that both Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik do not have a central contract. I said at the time that Misbah was going to play favourites and reward his friends in the future,” he said. “I claimed that it was not possible that Misbah would not select them in the future. Misbah has now himself claimed that the duo will play in the World Cup. He has done this so that despite miserable performances in England they can still be added to the side. This shows you the favouritism in the side.

“Misbah has assembled his personal household team. They are begging a player who has said that he does not want to play Test cricket. This is the Chief Selector of Pakistan cricket. Imagine how many more players they must be begging to play cricket. I am shocked that Asif Ali was not added to the squad.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

