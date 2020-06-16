Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones has expressed his disappointment at the fact that Pakistan didn’t pick batsman Asif Ali for the tour of England.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

Asif has not played for Pakistan since the national team’s tour of Australia in November last year.

In this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), the 28-year-old scored 81 runs in nine matches at an average of 16.20 and a strike-rate of 150.

Jones, who coached the Karachi Kings during the PSL, noted that Asif is a very versatile batsman who can even be used as an opener.

I have known Asif for a long time.. I know what makes him tick. He can also be used as an opener… trust me.. he can do various roles.. not just as a banger at the death! https://t.co/RlL6q3X8EK — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) June 12, 2020

“I have known Asif for a long time.. I know what makes him tick. He can also be used as an opener… trust me.. he can do various roles.. not just as a banger at the death!” Jones said on Twitter.

